Panthers visit the Hurricanes with 1-0 series lead

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -128, Panthers +108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the last meeting.

Carolina has a 36-10-1 record in home games and a 47-30-5 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 266 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Florida has gone 26-21-2 on the road and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers are 27-11-4 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Roslovic has scored 22 goals with 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

