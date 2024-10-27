Patriots QB Drake Maye leaves game against Jets after hit to head

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after a hit to the head at the end of an 18-yard scramble.

Maye went to the blue medical tent in the final minute of the first quarter. As the rookie went into a slide, he collided with New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood. No penalty was called.

Drafted with the third overall pick of the draft, Maye started his third straight game. He scored New England’s first touchdown against the Jets, a 17-yard rush that saw him beat New York’s Chazz Surratt to the corner of the end zone.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Maye on the Patriots’ next possession. Brissett started the first five games of the season for the Patriots, leading the team to a 1-4 record before he was replaced by Maye.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.