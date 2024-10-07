Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers arrested for assault, strangulation

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend for assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home, police said Monday.

Peppers, 29, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court. He was arrested early Saturday.

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people. One person was treated at the home, they said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Peppers has a lawyer for the charges. A phone number for him could not be found.

The Patriots signed Peppers, a team captain in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

Peppers, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, didn’t play Sunday in the Patriots 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

