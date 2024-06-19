Pistons fire coach Monty Williams after one season, AP source says

The Detroit Pistons have fired coach Monty Williams after just one season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any announcement. ESPN first reported the firing.

The Pistons were an NBA-worst 14-68 this past season, the first in what was a five-year, $78.5 million contract for Williams. The team started a front office rebuild when the season ended, one that led to the hiring of Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations, the departure of general manager Troy Weaver and now a vacancy at head coach.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.