Pistons guard Jaden Ivey sustains leg injury in game against Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit guard Jaden Ivey sustained what appeared to be a severe injury to his left lower leg in the fourth quarter in Detroit’s game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Orlando’s Cole Anthony slipped and fell as he and Ivey went for the ball. Anthony’s momentum carried him into Ivey’s planted leg, knocking Ivey to the floor. The 22-year-old was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin, and Detroit’s medical staff quickly attended to him.

Members of the training staff held up towels to block the crowd’s view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

Players from both teams consoled both Ivey and Anthony, who was noticeably shaken by the play.

