Point guard Dennis Schroder traded by Brooklyn to Golden State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden State has landed point guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for injured guard De’Anthony Melton and guard Reece Beekman, the teams announced Sunday.

The trade was agreed to on Saturday. League rules didn’t allow the trade to become official until Sunday, when Melton’s contract became eligible to be moved.

Also in the trade: a slew of second-round draft picks. Golden State will receive a second-rounder next year (a top-37-protected pick that originally belonged to Miami) and Brooklyn gets three second-rounders — ones in 2026 and 2028 (both via Atlanta) and Golden State’s pick in 2029.

Schroder averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists this season for the Nets, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. But the trade doesn’t give them much in the way of on-court help this year: Melton is out for the remainder of the season while recovering from surgery to repair his left ACL.

Beekman scored two points in two appearances with Golden State this season.

The move gives the Warriors, who enter Sunday fifth in the Western Conference at 14-10, another shooter to pair alongside all-time 3-point leader Stephen Curry. Schroder is making 2.5 3-pointers per game this season and shooting 39% from beyond the arc — both career-bests.

Golden State becomes Schroder’s eighth team in 12 NBA seasons. He had stints with Atlanta, Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston, Toronto and Houston before joining the Nets. He also helped lead Germany to the 2023 Basketball World Cup title.

