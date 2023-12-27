Pro Picks: Browns will beat the Jets to clinch a playoff berth

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

___

The Cleveland Browns saw the best of Joe Flacco up close last season with the New York Jets. Now, the veteran quarterback can show the Jets what they’ve been missing since losing Aaron Rodgers.

Flacco and the Browns (10-5) can secure a playoff berth Thursday night with a victory over New York (6-9).

The Super Bowl 47 MVP is 3-1 in four starts with 1,307 yards passing and 10 touchdowns since the Browns signed him last month and made him their fourth starting QB of the season.

Graphic shows NFL team matchups and predicts the winners; 3c x 4 inches Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Jets have also used four QBs this season and will give Trevor Siemian his second straight start.

It’ll be a matchup of two of the NFL’s best defenses. The Browns rank first in yards allowed and the Jets are third.

The Browns are 7 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks likes the home team to celebrate a playoff berth.

BROWNS, 23-13

ARIZONA at PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles minus 10 1/2

The Cardinals (3-12) will try to spoil Philadelphia’s playoff positioning when coach Jonathan Gannon faces his former team. The Eagles (11-4) are coming off a shaky win that snapped a three-game losing streak, but still control their division title hopes and have a shot at the No. 1 seed if San Francisco slips up.

BEST BET: EAGLES, 30-16

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER

Line: Broncos minus 3 1/2

Russell Wilson got benched for Jarrett Stidham with the Broncos (7-8) nearing playoff elimination following a crushing loss at home to lowly New England. The Chargers (5-10) are onto next season.

UPSET SPECIAL: CHARGERS, 19-16

DETROIT at DALLAS

Line: Cowboys minus 6

Undefeated at home, the Cowboys (10-5) still have a shot at the NFC East if they win and get help. They’re a much different team on the road. The Lions (11-4) remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed after winning their first division title in 30 years. They’ll need to win out and have the 49ers and Eagles lose to earn a first-round bye.

COWBOYS, 31-27

MIAMI at BALTIMORE

Line: Ravens minus 3 1/2

The AFC’s No. 1 seed is on the line when the Ravens (12-3) host the Dolphins (11-4). Miami is coming off its first win in four tries against winning teams. The Ravens just earned their seventh win by at least 14 points over a winning team this season.

RAVENS, 27-20

NEW ENGLAND at BUFFALO

Line: Bills minus 11 1/2

Josh Allen and the Bills (9-6) can’t afford to look ahead to a potential showdown for the AFC East against the Dolphins. The Patriots (4-11) try to play spoiler after smashing Denver’s playoff hopes.

BILLS, 26-9

ATLANTA at CHICAGO

Line: Bears minus 3

Justin Fields and the Bears (6-9) have won four of six and are trying to finish the season on an encouraging note. The Falcons (7-8) are nearing playoff elimination so they’ll be desperate for a win after Taylor Heinicke sparked the offense.

BEARS, 24-20

TENNESSEE at HOUSTON

Line: Texans minus 4 1/2

The Texans (8-7) could get C.J. Stroud back after missing two games just in time to help them get a wild-card spot. The Titans (5-10) are playing for pride.

TEXANS, 24-17

LAS VEGAS at INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Colts minus 3 1/2

The Raiders (7-8) need a win to stay alive in the playoff race after upsetting Kansas City on the road without completing a pass in the final three quarters. The Colts (8-7) will get in with two more wins.

COLTS, 26-18

LOS ANGELES RAMS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Line: Rams minus 4 1/2

The Rams (8-7) have won five of six to move into a wild-card spot in a season that began with low expectations. The Giants (5-10) are eliminated from the playoffs after starting the season with high aspirations.

RAMS, 23-18

SAN FRANCISCO at WASHINGTON

Line: 49ers minus 12 1/2

Brock Purdy aims to bounce back from four picks and the 49ers (11-4) can move a step closer to locking in the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Commanders (4-11) are benching Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett after losing six in a row to move in position for a top five draft pick.

49ERS, 34-13

CAROLINA at JACKSONVILLE

Line: Jaguars minus 6 1/2

The banged-up Jaguars (8-7) are still in control of the AFC South despite losing four in a row. They may not have Trevor Lawrence against the Panthers (2-13) because of a shoulder sprain.

JAGUARS, 23-13

NEW ORLEANS at TAMPA BAY

Line: Buccaneers minus 3

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (8-7) are the hottest team in the NFC and can secure their third straight NFC South title with their fifth straight win. The Saints (7-8) need a win to stay in the playoff race.

BUCCANEERS, 23-18

PITTSBURGH at SEATTLE

Line: Seahawks minus 3 1/2

The Seahawks (8-7) control their playoff hopes after consecutive comeback wins in the final minute. The Steelers (8-7) need to win to stay in the wild-card chase. They’ll stick with Mason Rudolph at quarterback if Kenny Pickett can’t go.

SEAHAWKS, 22-20

CINCINNATI at KANSAS CITY

Line: Chiefs minus 7

These aren’t the same Chiefs (9-6) who won the Super Bowl last season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are struggling but are still one win away from clinching their eighth straight AFC West title. The Bengals (8-7) are still chasing a wild-card spot with QB Jake Browning.

CHIEFS, 27-17

GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings minus 2

The Packers (7-8) have struggled on defense since beating Kansas City on Dec. 3. The Vikings (7-8) need QB Nick Mullens to stop turning the ball over. It’s a must-win game for both teams with fading playoff hopes.

VIKINGS, 26-23

Last week: Straight up: 7-9. Against spread: 6-9-1

Overall: Straight up: 146-94. Against spread: 123-107-9.

Best Bet: Straight up: 9-7. Against spread: 6-9-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 8-8. Against spread: 10-6.

Thursday: Straight up: 12-6. Against spread: 13-4-1.

Monday: Straight up: 9-12. Against spread: 13-7-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.