Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with Odell Beckham Jr., boosting their flagging wide receiver group while the team’s quarterback situation remains far from certain.

The Ravens announced the move Sunday. The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery.

Beckham joins a Baltimore team that used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded. Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season, and aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.

Beckham has five 1,000-yard seasons, but none since 2019 with Cleveland. In his most recent season on the field in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Browns and Rams.

No matter who the quarterback is, when Beckham is at his best, he’s a major threat capable of producing dazzling highlights. Since debuting with the New York Giants in 2014, he has 880 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 TDs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.