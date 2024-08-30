Reactions to the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau

Reactions to the deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau:

___

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.” — statement from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

___

“It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community. The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meredith, children Noa & Johnny, parents Jane & Guy, sisters Kristen & Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense. Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow.” — statement from the Calgary Flames.

___

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above.” — NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James.

___

“Just devastating news for all of us connected with the Gaudreau family. Both Matty and Johnny were terrifically admired by all of us. Wonderful young guys, and they impressed a lot of us off ice. Everybody knows how gifted they were on ice, especially Johnny — an all-world type of Olympic player and college all-star. They left tremendous impressions on all of us. We’ll miss the hockey exploits they always had with us but more important how they were as young guys.” — former Boston College coach Jerry York.

___

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.” — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

___

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, whose lives ended way too soon. Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling today.” — statement from USA Hockey.

___

“The news this morning on Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau is simply heartbreaking. Johnny was a New Jersey legend — so much so that when I went on a Canadian trade mission as Governor I was given a Flames Gaudreau jersey. He was NJ. Our heart goes out to the Gaudreau family. Simply awful.” — former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

___

“Johnny consistently displayed his passion for hockey, our City and the fans, and we mourn this tragic loss alongside his loved ones and our Blue Jackets brethren.” — statement from Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

___

“Throughout all of their success in the hockey world, both continued to give back to the community. Johnny and Matthew, as well as the entire Gaudreau family, have made a sizable difference in the lives of so many in the Philadelphia area to learning and growing to love the sport of hockey. … Johnny and Matthew were, and always will be, beloved and cherished members of the Flyers community and entire hockey world.” — statement from the Philadelphia Flyers, noting the Gaudreau family’s ties to that city.

___

“I was lucky enough to have Johnny with the Calgary Flames and with USA Hockey, and it cannot be overstated just what a joy it was for everyone involved to have Johnny Gaudreau on their team. First and foremost, Johnny was always the first to raise his hand to give back to his community. When we had any charity requests, we always knew he would say yes, without hesitation. His love of his family, friends and alma mater was always apparent and was clearly the driving force in his life.” — statement from longtime NHL executive Brian Burke.

___

“The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss.” — statement from Boston College.

___

“Johnny played each game with joy and his love for the game of hockey was felt by all those who watched. Our hearts are with the Gaudreau family, their friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him on and off the ice.” — statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

___

“Commonly known as ‘Johnny Hockey’ for his dazzling play on the ice, his life off the ice included being a loving husband, father, son, brother, and a friend to so many. Much like his brother, Matthew shared that same love for the game of hockey, his wife, family, and friends. Matt’s hockey career brought him to Boston College, and numerous teams in the AHL and ECHL. We send our deepest condolences to Johnny’s wife Meredith and their children, Matthew’s wife Madeline, parents Guy and Jane, sisters Kristen and Katie, the Blue Jackets organization, and all teammates of both Johnny and Matthew during this extremely difficult time.” — statement from the NHL Alumni Association.

___

“So incredibly sad.” — Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie.

___

“There are no words, please pray hard for their Families.” — statement from Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie Parent.

___

“Johnny was a beloved teammate and friend in both Calgary and Columbus, and he was a joy to watch during his 10 years and 763 games in the NHL. He enjoyed a decorated college career at Boston College where he played together with his brother, Matthew, who also went on to play professional hockey in the AHL and ECHL. The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by these​ terrible losses.” — statement from National Hockey League Players’ Association Executive Director Marty Walsh.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.