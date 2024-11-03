Saints WR Chris Olave put on a backboard, carted off the field after taking hit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was put on a backboard and carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers after taking a shot from safety Xavier Woods.

Olave was on the field for more than five minutes as trainers attended to him. He was moving his arms as he was carted to the locker room.

Olave was coming across the middle was he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for an unnecessary roughness. Woods was not ejected.

