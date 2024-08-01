Several QB competitions going on in NFL training camps, including Raiders battle, Steelers rivalry

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell at Purdue and Gardner Minshew at Washington State were used to fighting for their jobs, and little has changed in the NFL.

O’Connell wasn’t promised the starting job even after going 5-4 in the second half of last season, and Minshew found himself on the free-agent market even after showing in three different spots he could be effective if not consistent.

And now they are battling each other to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback, and neither has created separation.

Coach Antonio Pierce, typically loquacious, was succinct when asked Tuesday about the state of the position. “Status quo,” he said.

When pressed for more, Pierce said, “I’m going to keep saying it — somebody just take it and say, ‘I’m the guy, AP.’ Make it clear and evident and we’ll make that decision at that point.”

Las Vegas isn’t the only team with questions as the sport’s most important and visible position.

Quarterbacks are competing for starting jobs in Denver and New England, and expected starters in Pittsburgh and Minnesota are being pushed to keep those spots.

Broncos

The Broncos drafted a quarterback high, selecting Bo Nix 12th. He is competing with journeyman Jarrett Stidham, though trade acquisition Zach Wilson is somewhere in the mix. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 by the New York Jets, but failed to live up to expectations, becoming expendable after Aaron Rodgers signed there last year.

Unless the Broncos decide to immediately put the offense in the hands of their first-round pick, Stidham could be in the best position to win the job.

“I think the NFL is about competition,” Stidham said. “If you don’t have competition in each room, then what are you doing? I think that’s a really healthy thing. It’s one of those things where every year their job upstairs (in the front office) is to bring in people who they think can help the football team. Guys that are on the team, your job is to keep your job.”

The Broncos might not be in the situation if former general manager John Elway had drafted quarterback Josh Allen instead of edge rusher Bradley Chubb in 2018 with the fifth selection. Elway rued the decision not to take Allen in a recent podcast, calling it his most egregious mistake as the GM.

Denver has been searching for a quality starting quarterback since, most notably signing Russell Wilson in 2022 to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. After winning only 11 of his 30 starts, the Broncos opted to release Wilson, even though it meant paying most of his $39 million salary this year with the Steelers on the hook for just the veteran minimum of $1.21 million.

Steelers

In Pittsburgh, Wilson gave the Steelers a high-profile quarterback to go with what has been a playoff roster. It also caused 2022 first-round pick and two-year starter Kenny Pickett to search for another home, and the Steelers honored that request by shipping him across the state to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Steelers weren’t done. They traded for Justin Fields, who showed flashes of stardom but also struggled with inconsistency in three seasons with the Chicago Bears. One of the NFL’s most athletic quarterbacks, he gives the Steelers a running element that Wilson can no longer match.

A calf injury put Wilson behind schedule this training camp. He finally received his first live repetitions Tuesday.

“I’m getting better every day,” Wilson said Tuesday. “The training staff is doing a tremendous job, and we’re working really hard every morning. It’s just good to be back out here again with the guys, putting the helmet on and really getting to work today.”

Patriots

First-year Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is keeping an open mind regarding his QB situation as New England still searches for a replacement for Tom Brady.

The club drafted Drake Maye third overall this year, and Mayo has not ruled out naming him the starter going into the season, though he provided plenty of caveats. That includes Jacoby Brissett, whom Mayo acknowledged is the likely starter but also mentioned Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe.

“All those guys will have opportunities to go out there and be the starting quarterback in Week 1,” Mayo said.

That said, Brissett has done little to dispel the idea he won’t be atop the depth chart, at least to begin the season. He is back in New England, where he began his NFL career as a backup in 2016 before moving on to four teams over the following seven years.

“I’ve been in this offense and know what I’m doing a little bit more, but that rookie feeling is still there,” Brissett said. “Those nerves, that anxiousness to go out there and show everybody why I belong here.”

Vikings

Sam Darnold hopes he has found a home — for now, at least — after signing with the Vikings. Taken third overall in 2018 by the Jets, Darnold has become more of a journeyman than franchise quarterback, and in Minnesota he will likely be a bridge QB.

Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall after he led Michigan to the national championship with the idea he would be the quarterback of the future and not necessarily the present.

The Vikings’ ideal scenario is Darnold plays well enough to be the starter all season, taking advantage of an offense led by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Aaron Jones. McCarthy would follow the model in Kansas City in which Patrick Mahomes sat for a year behind Alex Smith.

But if Darnold falters, McCarthy could find himself behind center earlier than anticipated.

“Both guys have done a lot of really, really good things and some more notable visually than others,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I also think both guys have made some mistakes with the football, learning mistakes where they’re trying to either see if they can squeeze a ball in over the middle before the safety can step in front or maybe not taking a chance down the field in a one-on-one where maybe that’s our best option.”

Raiders

Pierce said he not only plans to play O’Connell and Minshew in preseason games to help determine the starter, but will make sure both quarterbacks have the first-team offense to work with for a more accurate evaluation.

Both quarterbacks know what it’s like to compete for the job. O’Connell rose from a walk-on at Purdue to become a two-year record-setting starter. Minshew never even got that far in college.

“In my senior year at Washington State, every single game it was Gardner Minshew or Trey Tinsley or Anthony Gordon,” Minshew said. “If you’re out there, it’s going to be a heck of a time. You’re going to put your best foot forward and try to lead the team the best you can.”

___

AP Pro Football Writers Dave Campbell and Arnie Stapleton and freelance writer Brendan McGair contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.