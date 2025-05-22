Stars take 1-0 series lead into game 2 against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -124, Oilers +104; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Stars lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 6-3. Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the win.

Dallas has gone 35-11-3 at home and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have a 27-12-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Edmonton has a 27-19-2 record on the road and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have given up 235 goals while scoring 259 for a +24 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.