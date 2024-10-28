Stephen Curry injures left ankle in Warriors loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry injured his left ankle late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, tried to return then sat down again and left the court.

He returned briefly at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter before exiting again. The team said he was done for the night.

Curry finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers.

The 36-year-old Curry is beginning his 16th NBA season.

