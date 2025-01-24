Texans fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach, AP source says

The Houston Texans fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach Chris Strausser on Friday, a person with knowledge of the dismissals told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the firings have not been announced.

Those decisions came after the Texans’ offense took a noticeable step back after what appeared to be a breakout season in 2023.

Slowik took over the offense in 2023. With rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the unit finished 12th in scoring (22.2 points per game) and yardage (342.4). Stroud ran away with AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in leading the Texans to their first playoff appearance in four years.

Houston defeated the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round as Stroud at 22 became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game.

The Texans this season were 19th in scoring (21.9) and 22nd in yardage (319.7) as Stroud took a step back. He was sacked 52 times, the second-highest number in the league behind Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams’ 68. Stroud’s numbers dipped across the board while his interceptions total rose from five to 12.

Houston, however, went 10-7 for the second year in a row and again won its wild-card playoff matchup, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Texans in Saturday’s divisional round.

They failed to meet expectations after entering the season with weapons such as running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Both players dealt with injuries, though, and other key players going down didn’t help, either.

The Texans as a result struggled to find an offensive rhythm.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

