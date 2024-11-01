Texans star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. leaves game vs. Jets with an ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. left the game against the New York Jets on Thursday night with an injured left ankle.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, was hurt with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter during a 12-yard run by Breece Hall. Anderson was on his knees in the middle of the field after the play and was in obvious pain while smacking the turf with his hand. He needed assistance to walk off the field.

The Texans announced in the third quarter that Anderson was questionable to return.

Anderson entered with a career-high 7 1/2 sacks, which tied him for third in the NFL. His 39 quarterback pressures were fourth in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Texans also lost left guard Kenyon Green, who was ruled out at halftime with a left shoulder injury.

The Jets also lost their left guard when John Simpson left with a groin injury. Backup offensive lineman Jake Hanson was also ruled out with an injured hamstring.

