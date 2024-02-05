The 49ers have concerns about the condition of their Super Bowl practice field

The San Francisco 49ers are concerned about the condition of the practice field they have been assigned for Super Bowl week.

A person familiar with the concerns says the team believes the field on UNLV’s campus is too soft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team was speaking publicly on the matter.

Sod was recently placed over the turf field on UNLV’s campus for the 49ers to use this week. CBS Sports first reported the concern that the field was too soft but said that the field meets the safety requirements set out by the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs, as the designated home team for the game, get to practice at the Las Vegas Raiders facility in nearby Henderson.

San Francisco held a walkthrough on the field Monday and won’t hold the first practice there until Wednesday. If the team still has concerns after testing it out, they could ask the league for permission to practice at the Raiders facility at different times than the Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.