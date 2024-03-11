The Lakers are planning to fix a few errors carved into the base of Kobe Bryant’s statue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say they’re planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena.

The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant’s 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach’s Decision.” There are also minor formatting mistakes in another spot on the busy base of the statue, which displays many of Bryant’s accomplishments.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the Lakers said in a statement.

The box score is carved into the marble base of the 19-foot bronze statue, which depicts Bryant in his postgame celebration of the second highest-scoring game in NBA history. Hundreds of fans gather daily around the statue, which sits among several statues honoring other Los Angeles sporting greats in front of the arena.

The statue is the first of three renderings of Bryant that will stand outside their downtown arena, according to his widow, Vanessa. The Lakers unveiled the first statue Feb. 8 to honor Bryant, who died along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships. He is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.

