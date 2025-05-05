The New York Islanders have won the NHL draft lottery in securing the No. 1 selection

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The New York Islanders won the NHL draft lottery on Monday and vaulted nine teams, including the last-place San Jose Sharks, in winning the opportunity to have the No. 1 pick.

The Islanders, who finished 10th in the standings and are in the midst of a front-office change, overcame having just a 3.5% chance to winning the lottery. New York has the right to pick first for the fifth time in team history, and first since selecting John Tavares with the No. 1 pick in 2009.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.