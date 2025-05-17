Thunder, Nuggets set for game 7 matchup

Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -8.5; over/under is 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Nuggets defeated the Thunder 119-107 in the last meeting on Friday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32.

The Thunder are 12-4 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver scores 120.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Thunder’s 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hartenstein is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jokic is scoring 29.6 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Hunter Tyson: day to day (ankle), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.