Thunder take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -3.5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 143-101 on Sunday, led by 30 points from Anthony Edwards. Ajay Mitchell led the Thunder with 14.

The Timberwolves are 11-5 in division games. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Thunder are 12-4 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.4.

The 114.3 points per game the Timberwolves average are 6.7 more points than the Thunder give up (107.6). The Thunder score 11.2 more points per game (120.5) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 18.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

