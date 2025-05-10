Toronto takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -191, Maple Leafs +159; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

Florida is 17-15-2 against the Atlantic Division and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.

Toronto has a 52-26-4 record overall and a 23-9-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a 25-8-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

William Nylander has 45 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.