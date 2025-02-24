Travis Hunter’s possible double duty gives the NFL’s annual scouting combine a different look

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Hunter will arrive at the NFL’s annual scouting combine listed as a cornerback.

By the end of this week, he could be so much more.

Hunter’s emergence as potentially the top defensive back and the top receiver in this year’s draft class has created an unprecedented situation with workouts about to begin.

Many will be watching to see if he opts to work with the defensive backs, the receivers, neither or perhaps both at the invitation of NFL Football Scouting president Jeff Foster.

“To my knowledge he’s the first guy who has ever done that,” Foster told The Associated Press. “But we have to assign him to a group and the defensive backs come first. We made him the offer to stay overnight and work with the receivers, so we are projecting him as a defensive back and a wide receiver. But we had to assign him to a group, logistically.”

The Heisman Trophy winner’s answer could come before the scheduled workouts for Friday and Saturday. He’s expected to speak with reporters Thursday.

Doing double duty in Indianapolis usually comes with a different kind of significance on Memorial Day weekend when a race car driver tries to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina on the same day.

This time, though, it could happen on the football field.

Hunter could choose to follow the trend of top-rated draft picks opting out of some or all of the work on the field, waiting instead until Colorado’s pro day to give NFL scouts some tangible measure of the talent he possesses in the only town that’s hosted the combine.

If he does try both, though, it seems unlikely Hunter would be asked to repeat some of the drills, such as the 40-yard dash or bench press, twice. But the buzz of the first true two-way star coming to town certainly has people such as Foster contemplating options.

“We’d give him that option, we could make one for him right here,” Foster said when asked whether Hunter would receive a T-shirt representing both positions. “If he wants to work out as a receiver and wants a receiver’s jersey, I’ll do it myself if I have to.”

The truth is Foster has a whole team ready to take care of such requests. His job is to create the best environment for each of the 329 combine invitees to perform. So each year Foster sprinkles in some new wrinkles.

Previous changes have included revised schedules, new workout routines and the addition of lounges for rest and recovery.

This year, organizers are bringing part of the Lucas Oil Stadium turf draft prospects will use to the players’ performance center. It’s intended to help players get acclimated to the stadium’s newest turf.

“Only one other stadium has it, so a lot of these players have never been on it,” Foster said. “So we’re taking one of the end zones and putting that in the performance center so they can work on their starts (for the 40-yard dash). We tried to create an exact replica for the surface and the start lines.”

Some players and agents choose not to work out because they claim Lucas Oil Stadium is a “slow track” though former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy had no trouble setting a combine record last year with his 4.21-second 40. That showing helped convince the Kansas City Chiefs to use a first-round pick on Worthy.

Hunter’s college coach, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, is already advising teams not to select Hunter unless they intend to use him as a two-way player. Sanders famously split his time between Major League Baseball and the NFL.

So what will Hunter do? Stay tuned.

“He hasn’t said yes or no, but it’s not something we ask the players because we want them to train right up till they get here,” Foster said, acknowledging he’s also seen plans change after players come to town. “But he’s has earned opportunity to do both here and I’m sure fans would like to see it, too.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.