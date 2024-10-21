Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after medical experts cleared him to return to practice following his latest concussion.

Tagovailoa will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, and if that goes well, the plan is for him to start at home on Sunday for the Dolphins (2-4).

Tagovailoa got hurt in a Week 2 game against Buffalo when he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL, having been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffering another scary hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.

The Dolphins have played three different quarterbacks in his place.

Skylar Thompson replaced him against Buffalo and started Week 3 before injuring his ribs. Tyler Huntley went 1-1 as a starter before getting hurt on Sunday in the third quarter against Indianapolis. Tim Boyle finished the game.

