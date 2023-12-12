Tyreek Hill exits Dolphins’ game vs. Titans with an ankle injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill left Miami’s game against the Tennessee Titans Monday night with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter.

The Dolphins said their star receiver was questionable to return.

Hill remained down briefly and appeared to be grabbing at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off as fans chanted “MVP!”

Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started, with Miami leading 7-0.

He had two catches for 13 yards before the injury. He entered the game as the NFL’s leader in receiving yards with 1,481 and was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

