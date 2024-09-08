Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins’ season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police are calling for an investigation into why Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, still took the field and started for the Dolphins.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

“Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. ” … Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.

“How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mindboggling to me. I’m deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look out for Tyreek, but I’m not going to make any allegations at this time. The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

The Dolphins, in a statement released shortly after the incident, said several of Hill’s teammates saw the incident and “stopped for support.”

“Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game,” the statement said.

