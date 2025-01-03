Verizon to bring Super Bowl FanFest to life in 30 cities, offering NFL championship hype nationwide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Caesars Superdome may be the epicenter for the Super Bowl in New Orleans next month, but Verizon has a game plan to ensure the championship excitement stretches beyond the Big Easy.

Verizon will transform stadiums and venues across 30 NFL markets into a massive coast-to-coast event called FanFest on Feb. 9, the company announced Friday. The nationwide celebration will feature on-field access, live music, local chefs and meet-and-greets at each location with current and former NFL players such as Marshall Faulk, Jason Witten, Tiki Barber, Derrick Brooks and Thurman Thomas.

“This is a new way for fans to enjoy the Super Bowl” said Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, who will serve as a FanFest ambassador. Verizon customers can claim free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday by visiting VerizonFanFest.com, with an option to bring guests to their city’s experience. The events are anticipated to collectively draw around 150,000.

Manning, who was a New York Giants quarterback, called the cross-country experiences the “largest simultaneous Super Bowl party ever.” He believes the idea can succeed, likening the Super Bowl’s broad appeal to the spirit of a national holiday.

“This is a chance to give fans a unique way to enjoy the whole day,” Manning said. “It’s not just the game. It’s music, food, having things for kids and families. It’s about enjoying the experience while watching the game.”

Some of the local entertainment includes the Los Angeles Rams’ Mariachi band and the Houston Texans Gameday presentation team along with appearances in select cities from deejays such as DJ Infared, DJ Jay Ejercito and DJ Split Second Sound.

Attendees will be able to take a selfie from the 50-yard line, spike a football in the end zone, take a tour of the locker rooms, enjoy tailgate games and participate in football-themed activities on the field. Fans will have field and stadium access at MetLife, SoFi, Nissan Stadium, Empower Field at Mile High and at other NFL sites.

“We were thinking through ‘How do we create something that’s truly once-in-a-lifetime?'” said Leslie Berland, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Verizon. She said the company began developing the experience in September, collaborating closely with the NFL and its teams.

“Relatively, few people get to experience the Super Bowl live in stadium,” Berland said. “We wanted to do something that’s absolutely never been done before and bring that magic of the Super Bowl to fans across the country.”

For colder climate cities like Chicago and New York, those in attendance will have the option to keep warm in either the stadium’s premium or field club lounge areas.

“They’re all slightly different depending on market, but we definitely took weather into account,” said Nick Kelly, head of partnerships at Verizon.

Manning said the players are excited to take part in this experience, giving them the ability to reconnect with the city where they became football icons. Around 120 players are expected to attend.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be a part of something special,” he said. “This involves great players, and they get to be in their local city with fans who love the game of football. It’s special. It’s unique.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.