Vikings focus up front in free agency by reaching deals with DT Jonathan Allen, G Will Fries

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings continued an aggressive reconstruction of the interior lines on Tuesday by agreeing to terms on contracts with former Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and former Indianapolis guard Will Fries, who followed center Ryan Kelly from the Colts to the Vikings.

Fries will get a contract valued at $88 million over five years, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it can’t be finalized until the NFL signing period begins Wednesday.

Because Allen was released last week for salary cap savings before the expiration of his previous contract, the Vikings were allowed to host the two-time Pro Bowl pick on a visit to team headquarters and announce the deal ahead of the signing period. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Allen will get a contract valued at $60 million over three years, a person with knowledge of that deal told the AP.

The Vikings had one of the league’s most productive defenses last season, ranking fifth in points allowed and 10th in yards per play allowed, but they could use more of a pass rush from their interior. Harrison Phillips, who has started every game over the last three years, is much more of a run-stopper from his tackle spot. Javon Hargrave, who has been informed by the San Francisco 49ers that he will be released, was planning to sign with the Vikings as well, NFL Network reported.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings have taken two big steps toward smoothing out the expected debut of quarterback J.J. McCarthy — after his rookie season was waylaid by a knee injury and Sam Darnold departed for Seattle. Fries was limited to five games in 2024 because of a broken leg, but the 26-year-old is a former tackle at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds who represents — on paper, at least — the most significant upgrade to a long-problematic position since Pro Football Hall of Fame member Steve Hutchinson was signed in 2006.

FILE - Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries (75) talks to teammates on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Fries will bring instant chemistry with Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl pick over nine seasons with the Colts who missed seven games in 2024 because of neck and knee injuries. Kelly’s arrival might well mean the end of Garrett Bradbury’s six-year tenure as Minnesota’s starting center since he was drafted in the first round in 2019. The Vikings have had one of the best tackle tandems in the league with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, but interior pass protection has hurt them often. That was never more apparent than in their wild-card round loss in the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams two months ago, when Darnold took nine sacks.

After getting a big boost through free agency in 2024 from edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and linebacker Blake Cashman, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has even more accomplished veterans to plug into his group for 2025. No wonder the Vikings, without officially commenting yet on their moves, posted a picture of a smiling general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on social media beneath a smiley-face emoji.

Hargrave is a two-time Pro Bowl pick himself who will enter his 10th NFL season. Allen begins his ninth year, having accumulated 401 tackles and 42 sacks in 108 games. The sack total ranks fifth in Washington history since it became an official statistic in 1982. He had three sacks in eight regular-season games in 2024.

Before his release, which followed the opportunity to talk to other teams about a trade, Allen was Washington’s second-longest-tenured player, getting drafted in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama. Allen missed half of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle, but he returned for the final four games, including the playoffs as the Commanders reached the NFC championship game.

Allen, who was Washington’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee in 2020 and 2021, came to team in the same year as current Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who was the quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator for the club from 2017-19.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.