Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on a Minneapolis interstate highway.

Phillips, 44, was driving a Tesla Model S that was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 394, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement. Phillips “showed signs of impairment” and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%, Frankfurth said. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Phillips was booked at the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted $300 bond and was released at 1:26 a.m., about 2 1/2 hours after he was booked.

A court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 21.

The Vikings said in a statement that Phillips traveled with the team Saturday to Las Vegas. The Raiders host the Vikings Sunday afternoon.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the team statement said. “This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips comes from a long line of NFL coaches. His father, Wade Phillips, and grandfather, Bum Phillips, were head coaches in the league.

Phillips is in his second season with the Vikings and has been an NFL assistant for 17 seasons, according to his biography on the team website.

