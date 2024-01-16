Wife of 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk becomes designing star thanks to Taylor Swift

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family.

All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift’s boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.

“Just happiness,” Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world’s most recognized celebrities wearing something his wife designed.

“Just appreciation. Just so stoked for her because I know how hard she’s worked, how hard she grinded. To see Taylor wearing it and it looked incredible. It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house.”

Kristin Juszczyk has been making custom designs for several years, starting with Halloween costumes and growing to outfits she has worn to her husband’s games.

Even some of the 49ers players, such as receiver Deebo Samuel, have worn her creations this season, as well as people such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, whose husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That led to an opening to send a Travis Kelce jacket to Swift, who ended up wearing it to the game on Saturday night, making the designer a mini-celebrity, who drew interest from wide-ranging outlets such as Vogue Magazine and ESPN football insider Adam Schefter.

“Honestly one of the cooler things of this was it merged two different worlds: The football world was interested in it, the fashion world, the Swifties,” Juszczyk said. “All that and they all came together.”

