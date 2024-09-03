1 dead, 2 missing after motorboat hits a jetty and crashes in Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — One person was found dead and two were were missing after their motorboat hit a jetty and crashed, authorities in Connecticut said Tuesday.

A boat carrying nine people crashed at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in Old Saybrook, Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement. Officers from DEEP, the Coast Guard and several other agencies responded and found the vessel half submerged near a marina.

One man was found dead on the boat and six people were taken to a hospital, DEEP said. The search for the remaining two people was ongoing Tuesday morning.

DEEP said there was significant damage to the boat, which hit the east-facing jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

Old Saybrook is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of New Haven.

