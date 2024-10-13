1 dead and 9 wounded as groups trade gunfire near Tennessee State homecoming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gunfire broke out among a crowd near Tennessee State University’s homecoming celebrations, killing one person and wounding nine others, police said.

A crowd that gathered earlier Saturday for homecoming events was thinning out when people in two groups near the campus began shooting at around 5 p.m., said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron. Shell casings indicate that gunfire was exchanged across a street, he said.

Metro Nashville Police Commander Anthony McClain said the gunfire didn’t appear to be directly related to university events, which had included a parade and other festivities. The football game was taking place in another part of town when the gunfire happened.

“It’s unfortunate that a few folks ruined it for everybody,” McClain said. “We have to come to a point to stop this violence.”

A police statement on social media said a 24-year-old man died. The victims included two 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old with non-critical injuries, Aaron said.

Police spokesperson Brooke Reese said that at least some of the wounded appear to have been involved in the exchange of gunfire.

Police and firefighters quickly responded, some using belts as tourniquets, fire department spokesperson Kendra Loney said.

Jashawna Rucker told WTVF-TV that people were crying in the chaos as they ran for safety.

“I am thankful I didn’t lose my life or get shot,” Rucker said.

Rauf Muhammad told The Tennessean that he was selling food from a tent along the street and dropped to the ground.

“Everybody having fun, music playing or whatnot. Then all of a sudden, you just hear like you off in a war somewhere,” Muhammad told the newspaper.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.