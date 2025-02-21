1 killed and 1 hurt after a helicopter crashes onto an icy reservoir in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho. (AP) — One person died and another was hurt when their helicopter crashed Thursday onto a frozen reservoir in southeast Idaho, authorities said.

Multiple agencies responded to the Ririe Reservoir east of Idaho Falls in the late afternoon, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

First responders traveled to the site using snowmobiles and found two people inside the helicopter, it said. One was dead, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment and expected to survive.

Deputies secured the area and notified the Federal Aviation Association and National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located a downed power line in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

