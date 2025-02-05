1 person dead and 5 wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse, police search for suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — One person has died and five others were wounded in a shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, prompting an ongoing search Wednesday for a male suspect.

The victims in Tuesday night’s shooting have been transported to hospitals, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting just before 11 p.m. as a “targeted type of attack” and said officials don’t believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public.

“We have a person of interest and we’re looking to locate them and bring them into custody,” he said during a press conference. A firearm was found at the scene.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide a motive for the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, Jones said.

