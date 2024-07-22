1 person hurt in Iowa mall shooting that sent people running, police and witnesses say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Gunshots in an Iowa mall sent people running Monday and one person was injured and expected to survive, police and witnesses say.

Davenport Police posted a statement on Facebook that the wounded person had non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting inside NorthPark Mall in Davenport, an east-central Iowa city near the line with Illinois.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting or how the person was hurt or their identity.

No other injuries have been reported, police said. Authorities did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Davenport Police said they secured the mall and it remained closed Monday night as police investigated. Authorities also released a message urging people to stay away from the mall, and video footage posted online showed police and medics gathered outside the complex.

Jason Signer and Isabelle Ortiz, both 18, told the Quad-City Times that they were sitting in the mall when they heard three gunshots and heard shouts. They said they saw people running and also ran.

