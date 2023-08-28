2 adults and 2 young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother, father and their two children, ages 1 and 3, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the young boys, along with a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman just before 3 p.m. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.

Police arriving at the apartment found the door locked and enlisted the help of firefighters to enter. Officers were investigating whether the deaths may have been the result of a murder-suicide.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

