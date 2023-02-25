2 arrested in Ga. gas station shooting that injured 9 kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested two people — one just 15 years old — in connection with a shooting in a Georgia city last week near the Alabama state line that left nine children injured.

Both were arrested Friday in the Feb. 17 shooting at a gas station in Columbus in which seven teenagers and two younger children suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the teenage suspect’s name but said he was a “validated gang member” and was taken to a youth detention center on one count of aggravated assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. D’Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on eight counts of aggravated assault.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a news conference a day after the shooting that an altercation apparently took place at a party nearby and it spilled over to the gas station when the shooting began. Further details were not provided, but Blackmon said the incident remained under investigation.

Police have said the youngest victim, who is 5 years old, was not at the party but was in the vicinity of the gas station with a family member.

Columbus is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta and about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Montgomery, Alabama.

