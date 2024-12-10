2 bodies recovered amid debris from a fishing boat that reportedly capsized in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two bodies have been recovered amid debris from a fishing boat that reportedly capsized with five people aboard in rough seas in waters off southeast Alaska earlier this month.

Authorities on Monday traveled to a bay east of the community of Hoonah after remains were discovered on a beach amid debris from the fishing vessel Wind Walker, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The bodies were being taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies and positive identification, the department said.

Crews with dog teams also searched about 5 miles (8 kilometers) of shoreline but no other human remains were found, according to the statement.

Hoonah is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Juneau.

The department did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the type of debris found.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew of the Wind Walker sent a mayday call at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 1, indicating the 50-foot (15-meter) boat was overturning off Point Couverden, southwest of Juneau. The Coast Guard tried to get more information as it mobilized a response, but the crew didn’t respond.

The search was suspended Dec. 2, pending any new information.

