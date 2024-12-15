2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at makeshift club in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Two teens were killed and three people were injured — including a 13-year-old — in a shooting at a makeshift club in Houston, police said Sunday.

Officers arriving at the site of the shooting late Saturday night found “a very hectic scene — a large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club,” Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said at a news conference.

He said police did not yet have any information on a suspect and asked those who were at the event to call police with any information.

A 16-year-old male died at the scene and a 16-year-old female died at a hospital, Menendez-Sierra said. He said the injured 13-year-old was in critical condition.

Menendez-Sierra said most of those attending the event, which appeared to be organized on social media, were juveniles. He said they were gathered in an empty business.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X that “makeshift, unsanctioned pop-up parties can quickly lead to chaos and violence.”

“Pop-up parties raise public safety concerns and teens need to stay away for their own safety,” he said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.