2 law enforcement officers and suspect wounded in Florida shootout, sheriff says

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers and a suspect were wounded during a shootout Friday in central Florida, officials said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted on social media that one of his deputies and a Bartow police officer were taken to a hospital in good condition. The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital, the post said.

Officials didn’t immediately release any details about the shooting or the people involved.

A media briefing was planned for later Friday.

