2 officers are wounded and suspect is killed in a shootout at a Connecticut apartment complex

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout Wednesday morning as authorities tried to execute a search warrant at an apartment building in New Haven, police said.

The two West Haven officers were expected to survive their injuries and were being treated at a hospital, New Haven police said. Three other people in the apartment, including an 8-year-old girl, were not injured, authorities said.

TV news video showed an apartment building with broken windows and cordoned off with yellow police tape.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said officers from a regional task force were trying to serve the search warrant about 5:30 a.m. when the suspect opened fire.

“It became a standoff situation,” Jacobson said at a morning news conference. “After a period of time, the suspect was not responding to officers who were trying to call him out, trying to talk him out, and then it was discovered that in one of the exchanges of gunfire the suspect was struck and deceased.”

Jacobson said authorities at the scene could not immediately help one of the wounded officers because the suspect was firing at them.

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name or details of the search warrant.

New Haven police said the state inspector general’s office will be investigating the shooting.

