2 police officers shot in neighborhood outside Atlanta expected to survive injuries

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers shot in a neighborhood outside Atlanta are both expected to survive their injuries, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The officers were responding to a 911 call in a subdivision in DeKalb County, just east of Atlanta, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said.

One officer was shot in the upper leg area, and the other in the foot, she said.

“Early indications are there will be a full recovery” for both officers, DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

Both officers were at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for observation, Ramos said.

Ramos said one of the officers continued to pursue a suspect even after being shot and took him into custody as other officers arrived to help in the arrest. The 20-year-old suspect was being interviewed by investigators Wednesday afternoon, she said. There was no immediate information about possible charges.

“Thanksgiving, it’s a time to grateful and blessed. And we are grateful and blessed today that our officers will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families,” Ramos said.

