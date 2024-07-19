2024 Election Latest: Biden’s campaign says he’s staying in the race

President Joe Biden’s campaign is once again insisting that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee atop the ticket.

Meanwhile, after wrapping their national convention in Milwaukee this week, Republican officials, strategists and activists are exuding a confidence not seen in decades. Donald Trump accepted the party’s presidential nomination and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, addressed a national audience for the first time as the GOP vice presidential nominee.

Biden’s campaign is calling an all-staff meeting Friday while the Democratic National Committee ’s rulemaking arm also expects to meet.

Jan. 6 committee member calls Biden to step aside from campaign

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a senior House Democrat who is close to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has written a letter to President Joe Biden and asked him to step aside from his reelection campaign.

Lofgren wrote that she is “aware that you have been provided data indicating that you in all likelihood will lose the race for president” and says his loss could potentially impact down-ballot races.

Lofgren, who was a member of the House Jan. 6 committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters, said, “I know, perhaps as well as anyone, how unsuitable Donald Trump is to be President.”

Lofgren is the 8th Democrat to come out and ask Biden to step aside on Friday. More than two dozen Democrats have publicly called on him to exit the race.

Jeffries: It’s Biden’s decision alone to stay in or leave the race

Pressed on whether Biden should drop out of the presidential race, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that ultimately it’s up to the president to decide if he wants to continue his campaign.

“The ticket that exists right now is the ticket that we can win on. There is of course work to be done, and that in fact is the case because we are an evenly divided country,” Jeffries said in an interview on WNYC radio on Friday.

Asked if he owes voters a clear answer on whether he thinks Biden should exit the race, Jeffries said: “The decision is one that can be made by only a single individual, the president of the United States of America, who has had an incredible 50-plus-year career in public service that includes the last three years in terms of legislative accomplishments, which are transformational, and incredible leadership on the global stage.”

“President Biden is correct when he says that he went through a primary process and 14 million or so voters gave him the Democratic nomination. It’s his decision to make,” he added.

Jeffries declined to divulge details of a closed-door meeting he had with the president on Thursday.

Democratic US Sen. Martin Heinrich calls for Biden to exit the race

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich on Friday called on Biden to exit the race, making him the third Senate Democrat to do so.

“By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation’s greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy,” said Heinrich, who is up for reelection this fall.

Secret Service director to appear before House Oversight panel

The director of the U.S. Secret Service will appear Monday to answer questions in front of a congressional panel about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

That’s according to a message posted Friday on the social platform X by Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service.

“We are committed to better understanding what happened before, during and after the assassination attempt of former President Trump to ensure it never happens again,” he said.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee scheduled the hearing for Monday and the Department of Homeland Security initially suggested other dates that Director Kimberly Cheatle could appear in a letter to the committee but the committee rejected those dates.

Michigan congressman: It’s ‘too late’ to consider changing presidential candidates

Freshman Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Detroit, acknowledged internal party tensions regarding President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign during a phone interview with The Associated Press on Friday but said it was “too late” to consider changing candidates.

Thanedar, whose district could prove critical in Biden’s reelection campaign, reaffirmed his support for Biden but added that some of his constituents in recent days have expressed concerns about the president’s age.

“In the end, it is President Biden’s decision. Nobody else can make that decision. He certainly has a right to step down if he so chooses to, but he has — in my personal conversations with him — indicated he has no intention to do that,” Thanedar said.

4 more House Dems call on Biden to step aside

Four more House Democrats representing a wide swath of the caucus have called on Biden to step aside from the race.

“It is now time for you to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders,” they wrote. “We must defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy.”

The letter released on Friday is from U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman of California, who leads the House task force fighting the far-right Project 2025 agenda; U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey of Texas and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus; U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia of Illinois and part of the Hispanic caucus; and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a leader of the progressive caucus.

United Auto Workers president slams Trump over his RNC remarks

The president of the United Auto Workers is slamming what he called an “attack” on the union from former President Donald Trump during the Republican’s acceptance of his party’s nomination at its convention in Milwaukee.

“Our union isn’t the problem. The working class isn’t the problem. Corporate greed and the billionaires’ hero, mascot, and lapdog Donald Trump, are the problem,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement Friday. “Don’t get played by this scab billionaire.”

Trump has long slammed UAW leadership, arguing that rank-and-file members support him despite the union formally endorsing President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

“Donald Trump always has and always will side with the billionaire class against the working class,” Fain said. “He doesn’t want to protect American autoworkers. He wants to pad the pockets of the ludicrously wealthy auto executives.”

US Sen. Coons calls reports of Biden stepping down over the weekend ‘nonsense’

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, the chairman of Biden’s reelection campaign, on Friday called reports that Biden was stepping down over the weekend “nonsense.”

Asked if he were recommending that Biden step down, he told The Associated Press, “I’m not commenting on that. I’m also not recommending that.”

Biden’s campaign chair acknowledges support ‘slippage’ but says he’s ‘absolutely’ staying in the race

President Joe Biden’s campaign chair is acknowledging that he has “seen some slippage in support” but that he is “absolutely” still in the race and can still beat former President Donald Trump.

Biden reelection campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told MSNBC on Friday that the growing calls for Biden to leave the race have made for difficult moments. But she insisted Biden isn’t dropping out and “we have multiple pathways to victory.”

The campaign has “seen some slippage in support, but it has been a small movement,” O’Malley Dillon said of the weeks since the president’s shaky debate performance late last month. That has caused many in his own party to urge Biden to bow out before November’s election.

O’Malley Dillon said that, after he recovers from COVID, Biden would be out campaigning next week. She urged Democrats to unify behind him and against Trump.

Obama’s dilemma:

Balancing Democrats’ worry about Biden and maintaining influence with president

Former President Barack Obama has a delicate balance to strike: how to weigh the mounting opposition to President Joe Biden continuing his campaign with his loyalty to his former running mate.

In recent days, Obama has taken calls from congressional leaders, Democratic governors and key donors in which he has shared their unease about the prospect of Biden’s campaign following his calamitous June 27 debate performance against his predecessor, Donald Trump.

But even as Obama has listened to Democrats’ concerns, he has insisted that the decision to remain in the race is only for Biden to make, according to several people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the private conversations.

▶ Read more about how Obama is responding to the debate over Biden’s candidacy

15 months after his firing, Tucker Carlson returned to Fox News airwaves with a GOP convention speech

Tucker Carlson returned to Fox News’ airwaves 15 months after being unceremoniously fired, seen Thursday in its coverage of a Republican National Convention speech that highlighted his growing influence in Donald Trump’s world.

Carlson called the Republican nominee to return as president a changed man who effectively “became the leader of this nation” following last Saturday’s assassination attempt.

His 11-minute speech in Milwaukee also highlighted changes in the media personality, who had said privately following the 2020 election that he “truly can’t wait” to ignore Trump. Before being given the prime-time role on the convention’s climactic night, he’d been seen throughout the convention and reportedly lobbied Trump to select Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

Fox News aired Carlson’s speech in prime time, during the same hour he had once ruled as cable television news’ most popular personality. CNN and MSNBC did not carry it.

“That was Tucker Carlson,” his Fox replacement, Jesse Watters, said. “You may remember him from the 8 o’clock hour here.”

▶ Read more about Carlson’s return to Fox airwaves

Trump’s RNC champions ranged from women validators to fighting men, literally

The sometimes contradictory branding continued with the choice of speakers in the final hours of the convention.

Earlier in the week, Trump deployed females to soften his image: his former press secretary and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; his 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump.

But on the RNC’s biggest night, Trump lined up a number of figures from the world of professional fighting, including Hulk Hogan, a telling choice for someone who has long admired traditional masculinity, praised tough guys and embraced a combative, no-holds-barred style of politics.

That image of toughness is one that Trump summoned immediately after the attempt on his life days ago, when, right after he was shot and injured, he thrust his fist into the air and mouthed, “Fight!” — a call his supporters have taken up as a chant.

▶ Read more takeaways from the final night of the RNC

DNC’s rulemaking arm expected to meet to discuss plans for virtual roll call

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee ’s rulemaking arm expects to meet to discuss plans for the virtual roll call nominating the president in early August, ahead of the party’s convention later that month.

Campaign officials say Biden was even more committed to staying in the race even as the calls for him to go mounted. And senior West Wing aides have had no internal discussions or conversations with the president about Biden dropping out.

But there is also time to reconsider. Biden has been told the campaign is having trouble raising money, and key Democrats see an opportunity as he is away from the campaign for a few days to encourage his exit. Among his Cabinet, some are resigned to the likelihood of him losing in November.

Takeaways from the final night of the RNC

Republicans are wrapping a nominating convention that has celebrated former President Donald Trump not just as a party leader but a living martyr who survived a would-be assassin’s bullet and is ready to work for everyday Americans after a sweeping victory in November.

The unified portrayals sought to erase the image of a man whose presidency often swirled in chaos and infighting and ended with a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Democrats have repeatedly wielded images of that day to try to thwart his return and spotlighted his recurring use of inflammatory and hardline rhetoric.

There’s plenty of campaigning left between now, early voting windows and Election Day. So the effectiveness of the messaging effort remains to be seen. But it’s been a striking four days for a Republican Party that over three presidential elections has been reshaped by Trump’s personality and his politics.

▶ Read more takeaways from the closing stanza of the GOP gathering in Wisconsin

And that’s a wrap

Trump concluded his speech after more than an hour and a half, leading the crowd in a change to “Make America Great Again” as he closed it out.

Melania Trump joined him on stage after he finished, and the band struck up, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” a song Trump frequently plays at the end of his campaign rallies.

The Trump family is now joining him on stage, including his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. While they joined him at the White House, the couple has not been a part of his campaign.

Red, white and blue balloons are dropping over the convention.

