3 dead and 3 injured in San Antonio house fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An early morning house fire in San Antonio killed three people and injured three others, the city’s fire chief said.

One woman died at the scene and two others — an adult and a child — later died at a hospital. The three people hospitalized were listed in critical condition, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call in which people could be heard screaming in the background, Hood said.

Police officers who first arrived at the home kicked in a door and also heard people inside screaming for help, Hood said.

Six people — three adults and three children — were rescued from the home.

The names of the three victims were not immediately released.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire started in the home’s garage but a cause of the blaze had not yet been determined, Hood said.

Investigators found no working smoke detectors in the home and had no reports of any detectors going off during the fire, he said.

