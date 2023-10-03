3 residents injured after major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit on Tuesday, injuring three residents, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses.

TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at the three-story, cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. The roof collapsed in several places.

Three residents were taken to a hospital, Southgate Fire Chief Justin Graves told The Detroit News. Their medical conditions were not immediately known.

One firefighter and one police officer suffered smoke inhalation and were also taken to a hospital, Graves said.

All residents had been evacuated, but a search of the building 150 units remained in progress Tuesday evening, Graves said.

“They’re going from room to room right now searching for pets and to see if there’s any people inside,” Graves said.

The fire began around 3:15 p.m. on an upper-story balcony and spread up the outside to the attic. Once in the attic, Graves said, the fire “ran through the whole building.”

It was extinguished by 6 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin Wednesday, Graves said.

