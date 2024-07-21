4 Dallas firefighters injured as engine crashes off bridge, lands on railway below

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas Fire-Rescue engine crashed off an expressway bridge on Sunday and landed on a railway track below, injuring four firefighters, officials said.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the I-345 Expressway, Dallas Fire-Rescue Capt. Robert Borse said. He said it was not immediately known Sunday what caused the accident or if other vehicles were involved.

All four firefighters were taken to the Baylor University Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition Sunday morning, Borse said.

Portions of the expressway and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail system were shut down after the crash.

Images of the scene show the engine on its side in the middle of the DART tracks, surrounded by firefighters. On the rain-slickened pavement above, a massive highway sign structure collapsed over four lanes of the highway.

