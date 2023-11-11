4 men wounded in shootout over allegedly stolen car on Interstate 59 in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A confrontation over an allegedly stolen car in Birmingham, Alabama, ended Friday in a shootout on a busy interstate that wounded four people, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 4:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 59 near the 20th Street Ensley exit, police said.

“We believe that a group of individuals saw their stolen vehicle, or alleged stolen vehicle, and they began following that vehicle,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said at a news conference.

“This party sees their possible stolen vehicle and they took it upon themselves to confront this group. A shootout ensued between both groups,” Fitzgerald said.

Two men who were inside the allegedly stolen car were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries and went to the hospital on their own, Fitzgerald said. Nobody else was injured, he said.

All four men are considered suspects in the shootout, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.