4 people killed and 5 wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois, with a suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois on Wednesday, authorities said.

A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition.

Rockford’s population is about 150,000 and it’s 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) miles northwest of Chicago.

“My heart goes out to the families right now that are suffering a loss,” Redd told reporters.

She said the Rockford Police received a medical call at 1:14 p.m. followed by additional calls for police and paramedics. She said in the city, “we have four individual who are deceased. We have one that’s in critical condition right now and an additional four that are in stable condition.”

“We have a suspect in custody who is being interviewed at this time. We don’t believe there’s any other suspects that are on the run or at large at this particular time.”

