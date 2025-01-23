4 police officers shot in San Antonio and a suspect is still at the scene, chief says

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four San Antonio police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and a heavy presence of police around an apartment complex were trying to detain the suspect, authorities said.

San Antonio Chief of Police Bill McManus said SWAT was setting up to try to detain the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, in the neighborhood of Stone Oak. None of the officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening, McManus said.

“We are working on a plan right now to try and get the shooter out,” he said.

The four officers, who have between four and eight years of experience, had been transported to a hospital, McManus said.

McManus said the officers were responding to a call from a family member of the suspect. The first officer was shot in his lower extremities another officer was shot in the upper torso, according to McManus. He did describe where the other officers were shot.

