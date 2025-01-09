A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador but there are no initial reports of damage

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A strong earthquake drove frightened residents of El Salvador’s capital into the streets Thursday morning, but there was no immediate report of damage or deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.8. The epicenter was 5 miles (9 kilometers) east of Acajutla at a depth of 59 miles (95 kilometers).

El Salvador’s Environmental Ministry reported preliminarily that the earthquake was centered along the Central American country’s Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana.

Videos posted to social media show items falling from shelves in a supermarket and throngs of people gathered in the street, but no immediate signs of major damage.

On Sunday, a 6.2-magnitude temblor shook El Salvador, though there were no deaths reported or serious damage reported.

