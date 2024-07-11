A 5-year-old child in foster care dies after being left in hot SUV in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 5-year-old Nebraska boy in foster care died after being left for several hours inside a hot SUV, Omaha police said.

Officers were called at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to a beauty salon parking lot. Lt Neal Nonacci told the Omaha World-Herald that someone saw the boy and contacted police. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears that the child was left unattended inside of a vehicle for an extended period of time,” police said in the release.

An autopsy was planned to confirm the cause of death as an investigation continues. The temperature in Omaha peaked at 86 degrees (30 Celsius) about an hour before the child was found.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.